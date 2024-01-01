13abc Marketplace
TPD: Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man, barricading in house for two hours

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later made contact with police at the Broadway Food Center.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have arrested a man who they say allegedly shot another man and barricaded himself inside of a house for approximately two hours on Monday.

TPD says on the morning of Jan. 1, one man was shot in a car at Lotus Avenue and Congress Street. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and later made contact with police at the Broadway Food Center.

During an investigation, officials found evidence that showed the suspect fled down Redwood Avenue from Congress Street, allegedly firing multiple shots in the process. Officers say they are unsure as to what or who the suspect was shooting at.

Officials were then led to a house on the corner of Redwood Avenue and Bowman Street where they say the suspect barricaded himself inside. According to TPD, units on scene reported that shots were fired inside the house but it was once again unclear what the suspect was shooting at.

Officers secured the scene around the house, SWAT was called in and a standoff took place. After approximately two hours, police say the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

According to TPD, no officers fired their weapons.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

