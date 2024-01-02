13abc Marketplace
Boil Advisory issued for 20 customers on Welker Ave.

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory has been issued for water customers on Welker Ave. between Ketner and Oldham.

City officials made the announcement Tuesday as a precaution.

Those affected are asked to run cold water taps to flush lines, then boil water for drinking and cooking.

The advisory expires Saturday at 5 p.m.

If you have any questions regarding this notice, call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020.

