Community members dive head first into Maumee River for inaugural River Rat Plunge

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of people in Wood County took part in the polar plunge today, diving head-first into the Maumee River. Organizer Doug Grey says he has participated in events like this before and wanted to bring it to his town. Grey says he hopes it will become a yearly tradition and a great way to start the new year.

“Everybody has fun, have a few laughs, and a feel-good moment,” Grey said.

People from Grand Rapids and beyond gathered at the Maumee River Monday to take a quick dip for the inaugural ‘River Rat Plunge.’

“It definitely gets your attention. It’s shocking. But it’s just kind of fun to say you’ve done it,” Grey said.

Grey says it’s a fun way people in town can come out and get together.

“I was impressed. I wasn’t anticipating that many people, a lot of people said maybe they would come out, but I’m really pleased to see how many people showed up and the spectators. Just fun for people in town to come out and get together,” Grey said.

The polar plunge tradition started in 1929 when Waterville resident Herb Mericle decided to take a New Year’s Day dip in the river. Mericle died in 2008, but the tradition has lived on.

“I’ve done this a couple of times before at other places, and I just thought with us being a river town, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have our own version of this event and start our own tradition,” Grey said.

Grey adds it gives community members a reason to get together in the winter.

“There’s been a lot of events going on in town lately, and this just kind of adds to it. Most of it’s around the summertime because that’s when it’s nice to be by the water, so it’s fun to have a reason for everybody to get out on a day like this,” Grey said.

A day of fresh starts and maybe some quick regrets.

Grey said it’s a great way to start the new year.

