December 2023: Toledo’s warmest December on record

Temperatures didn’t drop below freezing this winter season until 5 a.m. Jan. 2, 2024
Temperatures did not drop below freezing for the entire winter season, 12 days, until Tuesday.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The average temperature recorded at Toledo Express Airport was 41.7°F for December, making it the warmest average on record for the area. As a result, the snowfall was also minimal, making this past December the second least snowiest on record.

The sensor changed locations to be farther from the lake, impacting the average temperature after it was moved more inland. However, even then, the average temperature since it has moved has generally increased despite the individual points lacking a linear shape.

Since 1960, the average temperature has overall increased, but the individual data points lack...
Since 1960, the average temperature has overall increased, but the individual data points lack a directly linear relationship.(Erin Ashley)

No two consecutive years are the same. There are different climatological patterns driving temperature and precipitation trends - La Nina and El Nino.

Because the relationship between temperature and time is positively correlated, as seen in the figure above, a warming trend is still identified despite a lack of consistent warm temperatures in a row. This means that the chance of your flowers budding early in the winter will increase, but it is not guaranteed to happen yearly.

We here in Northwest Ohio see the impacts of this warming differently than other parts of the world, including the impact on the algal bloom in Lake Erie as well as the agricultural impacts. It isn’t the same, or as dramatic, as in other places across the globe, that might face more immediate and dangerous consequences to a warming climate.

“The Great Lakes region is not going to experience that much, as far as you can see in the data,” Freddie Zeigler, a warning coordination meteorologist from NWS Cleveland said. “But there’s other changes that’s going on that’s more subtle.”

