Findlay City Council member retires after 24 years serving community

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - After serving 24 years on the Findlay City Council, Jim Slough is retiring.

When Slough graduated from Findlay High School in 1968, all he could think about was leaving town.

“When I was growing up in Findlay, I hated it,” Slough said.

After moving to New York City and graduating from Pace University, now at 72 years old, Slough is glad he returned home after college.

“When I came back and raised a family, my tune has changed, so I’m eating grass,” Slough said with a laugh.

That tune found Slough serving the community on city council for the past 24 years.

“It’s a true honor to be on council and to represent this community,” Slough said. “Because it’s given me so much and I give just a little bit back.”

After working alongside several mayors and serving the fourth ward until last week, Slough said it’s a little bittersweet not seeing his nameplate inside city chambers where he once sat through endless meetings throughout his tenure.

“It’s time to go, and let the young whippersnappers take over,” Slough quipped.

Joking aside, Slough likes to remind the younger generation how important public service is.

“You are making a difference in the community. I mean whether you’re a Democrat or Republican, you have a true feeling for the community,” Slough said.

“And Joe six-pack sitting out there could give rats keester about doing something like that. But for me, and I never really given it any consideration, thought about it, did it, and loved it, and still do love it,” Slough said.

Slough has no vision of slowing down, he recently announced plans to run for the Ohio Republican Party Central Committee in March.

