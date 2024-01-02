13abc Marketplace
Fireworks, guns found in vehicle searched by Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad Dec. 31

File photo of police tape.
File photo of police tape.(Canva)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad was called in to assist the Ottawa Police Department on Dec. 31 after a man made numerous threats about items in his vehicle.

According to court documents, a suspect had stopped his vehicle in the middle of N. Elm Street in Ottawa and was acting suspiciously before jumping onto the hood of a passing vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but also made threats regarding the contents of his vehicle.

The threats led officers to believe there may be an explosive device inside. Because of the threats, the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad (NOBS) was called in to assist.

NOBS searched the vehicle and discovered several fireworks, cakes and two guns inside. At this time, an investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

