I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Deteriorating house on Buckeye Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The start of 2024 is motivating one Toledo man to improve his neighborhood, by tracking down the owners of an abandoned house on his street.

“You know, it’s the first of the year, a new year, and I decided that I wanted to do something about it now,” Jerry Johnson, who lives next door to the property said. “You know, and not wait any further because I don’t know how long I’m going to be around, and I want to make sure that the neighborhood or what I leave to my kids is decent.”

Johnson said the house used to be beautiful, but things started to go down hill when the owner died. Now, it’s overgrown with vines, windows are broken, paint is peeling and the backyard looks like a jungle.

“My concern is squatters, you know, in the middle of the night. I’m an older man, and I am, you know, concerned about my safety,” Johnson said. “[There are also] rodents in the area. They’re living in the house, and it’s right next to mine. I don’t want that problem, if I can avoid it.”

Johnson and his son are interested in buying the property, fixing it up and renting it out. The problem: they haven’t been able to get in touch with the homeowner.

“I got tired of watching it over the years,” Johnson said. “So, I contacted 13 Action News, hoping they can help me get in contact with the people who own it and we can find out what can be done about the house.”

I-TEAM Reporter Sophie Bates began tracking down the owners. Through online records, she found the owners owe more than $26,000 in taxes. Records show a woman owns the house, but several obituaries indicate she died several years ago.

Bates called the agency where the woman’s funeral was held, and a representative says they’ll contact next of kin and pass along Bates’ message.

She also contacted the City of Toledo. A representative says the mailing address for the current owner is in North Carolina, and they’ve sent nuisance orders asking the owners to clean up the property to that address.

13 Action News will continue to try and track down the owner, to put Johnson and everyone else who lives in the area one step closer to a better neighborhood.

