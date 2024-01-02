January 2nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle 30s. Clouds stick around most of Wednesday with a few late evening flurries possible. Highs will be in the middle 30s. A dusting of snow is possible Wednesday night. Sunshine returns Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower 30s. Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. Snow showers are possible Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Light snow accumulations are possible. Highs will be in the middle 30s this weekend through early next week. Monday could bring a few rays of sunshine. Our next storm moves in Monday night into next Tuesday. This one could bring us rain, snow, and ice depending on the storm track.

