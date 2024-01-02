High School Tech Internship program now open for Ohio students

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Tuesday that the High School Tech Internship program is now open for Ohio students to enroll.

According to the Governor’s office, the goal of the program is to provide Ohio business with the tech talent they need while providing students with valuable work experience at an early age.

“Tech internships for Ohio students offer invaluable real-world experience, providing insights into various local businesses and career paths,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Many high school students demonstrate readiness for work, making these internships a valuable tool for identifying talented young individuals that companies can recruit.”

Interns will perform job duties similar to what is expected of an entry-level employee in technology roles that focus on:

Software development

Data

Cloud and IT infrastructure

Cybersecurity

Broadband/5G

Advanced mobility

Other tech-focused roles.

“Ohio is committed to helping students explore career options through meaningful learning experiences that connect them to our state’s workforce needs,” said Stephen D. Dackin, Director of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. “The High School Tech Internship empowers students to advance their learning beyond the classroom in real-world settings, while developing skills in technology-focused roles they can use now and in their future careers.”

According to Governor DeWine’s office, to enroll in the program, individual students or school districts must contact the High School Tech Internship intermediary in their region to be connected to a business that is hosting an internship experience.

Intermediaries allow the program to be administered seamlessly between schools and businesses. Intermediaries support the growth and administration of the internship program, including helping place students with participating employers.

Governor DeWine’s office says Ohio employers who host interns will be reimbursed up to 100% of the wages paid to interns, up to $5,000 per intern. Employers are also eligible to earn bonuses for each student who earns certain industry-recognized credentials. Interested businesses can contact the intermediary in their region to apply to host summer interns.

Last year’s High School Tech Internship program created the opportunity for 510 Ohio students to participate in internships with 141 employers across the state.

For more information on the program, click here.

