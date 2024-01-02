Michigan ordered by federal courts to redraw electoral maps

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A developing story that could have an impact on the 2024 elections in Michigan.

On Wednesday, there will be a random selection process that will be live-streamed to fill the empty seats that are on the state’s redistricting commission.

This selection will take place as multiple members of the commission resigned after federal courts ruled that the electoral maps they were proposing were illegal.

Federal courts have declared 13 House and Senate seats in the Metro Detroit area a complete mess and ordered the Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission to go back to the drawing board.

“What the courts ruled was that the commission had taken race into too much account and into primary count and splitting up black voters in these Detroit districts such that there were no districts that were majority black voters and no districts that were fully in Detroit and instead Detroit voters were combined with voters in the suburbs,” said Matt Grossmann, the director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research and Professor of Political Science.

Following the court order, three members of the commission resigned: M.C. Rothhorn, Douglas Clark, and Dustin Witjes.

With the task to fill the seats ahead, the commission still faces the decision to appeal the federal court order.

“I would like at this time to make a motion I would move that we file a notice of appeal and appeal with the United States Supreme Court,” said Commissioner Steve Lett.

That decision does not sit well with some commissioners. MICRC commissioner Rhonda Lange said, “I’m going to let the public know my opinion on it transparently, I am adamantly against appealing it. I think the court got it right.”

After being encouraged by the commission’s legal counsel to decide in a closed session, the group took a recess. But when they came back, a decision was still unable to be made as not enough members of the commission rejoined the meeting.

“The state and the public are paying us to do this job, and they pretty much sabotaged this meeting on purpose,” said Commissioner Richard Weiss.

The random selection for Wednesday is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. The process will be broadcast live on the Commission’s social media accounts. Once the new commission members are selected, the courts will then determine how the electoral maps should be redrawn.

