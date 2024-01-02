Moment of Science: Weather Forecasting History

Mathematician and meteorologist Edward Lorenz coined the term “chaos theory,” which gives you an idea of the uphill battle to predict the future of how all the elements intertwine on a local, regional and global scale. Here’s the story of how mankind’s ability to forecast the weather has evolved through the centuries.

* Humans have been curious about the world around them from the start. However, our earliest evidence of trying to forecast comes from Babylon in 650 BC, by using the stars and moon to predict future events on Earth. Three centuries later, Aristotle wrote a paper called “Meteorologica,” sounds familiar, doesn’t it? The word actually does come from “meteors,” which really describes atmospheric phenomena and anything falling from the sky including rain, snow and ice, in that case, “hydrometeors.” Anyway, Aristotle had quite a few errors, like thinking rainbows were only made of three colors for some reason (and not even the primary ones). But a lot of his theories were pretty sound -- how tornadoes form, lightning creating thunder, even a spherical Earth was factored in (even if he thought the Sun revolved around it).

* Aristotle’s work was the standard for a good millennium and a half, until the Renaissance came around and we said “we should probably expand on this a bit.” We had theories, now came measurement. The hygrometer, which measures the humidity of air, was actually invented a full century and a half before the thermometer, which you can thank Galileo for. Another 50 years or so would get us the barometer for atmospheric pressure.

* Keeping track of observations at one point was good, but getting far-away info by horse was a bit of a limiting factor. Enter the electric telegraph: nearly-instantaneous data from dots and dashes to make informed guesses based on conditions upwind. Two Royal Navy officers used that tech to full effect, from record-keeping at hundreds of coast guard stations to developing the first daily weather charts after the loss of a ship in a storm. FitzRoy called it “forecasting the weather.”

* With radio came broadcasts, with broadcasts came warnings and with World War II came radar. Tracking rain was more of a nuisance when trying to track planes, but that signal noise became a revelation for forecasting once the war was over. A decade down the line, the Space Race led to looking at Earth from on high, with the first weather satellite pictures beamed to the surface in 1960.

* The computer age brought far too many advances to get into right now, and you can make all the “be wrong all the time but still keep your job” quips you want, but consider this chart: from 1955 to 2015, a 36-hour forecast went from a dartboard throw of 23%, to nearly 85%. There’s a long way to go and we’ll probably never reach 100%, but who knows what the next big leap in weather will bring?

