New Ohio laws taking effect

New Ohio laws taking effect
By Jada Respress
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A number of Ohio laws and wages are taking effect in the new year.

Parents can be more involved in their kids social media use and Ohio workers could see more money in their wallet.

If you’re under 16 you can’t go on Instagram, Facebook, and “X” formerly known as Twitter without a parent’s permission. Through the Social Media Parental notification act it’s required that kids under 16 get consent from a legal guardian to use social media.

The law goes into effect January 15.

Founder of The Willow Center, Erin Wiley MA LPCC said, “I really do think that putting some regulations and restrictions almost serves as a reminder to parents.”

Social media companies will now be required to make sure parents verify their age through debit card information, a toll free number, or video call. Companies will have until January 14 to set up their verification systems.

Therapist Erin Wiley works with kids who face mental health issues like eating disorders and depression.

Wiley said, “I think we’ll probably see a lot of gains for kids reduction of anxiety, hopefully sleeping better, being less depressed, not feeling isolated.”

Another change effective today is Ohio’s minimum wage increasing from $10.10 to $10.45 for non-tipped employees and $5.05 to $5.25 for tipped employees.

Jupmode employee Jack Schreiner is glad for the increase but believes there’s more that could be done.

Screen printer at Jupmode Jack Schreiner said, “It’s a step in the right direction but it’s not enough. I really think if they listen to employees, listen to Ohio citizens more they can get it to more of a livable that we can agree on.”

Ohio is one of 22 states increasing the minimum wage. The new wage is almost $3 over the federal minimum wage of $7.25

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

