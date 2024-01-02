Police searching for suspects who allegedly threw Molotov cocktail into Toledo residence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for multiple suspects who they say attempted to set a house on fire Sunday morning.

On Dec. 31 around 7:59 a.m., officials responded to a fire at a house on the 4100 block of Patmore Court. Police say an investigation revealed that an unknown suspect, who was accompanied by three other armed suspects, allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail into the residence and drove off.

According to TPD, the four people inside of the house at the time were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

Police say the suspects drove away from the scene in a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

