Taco Bell Robbery: Employee fires back, injures suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating an armed robbery that ended in shots fired and the arrest of two people Monday night.

Officers say they responded to the Taco Bell in the 1400 block of South Arlington Street after receiving calls about shots fired in the area.

Witnesses told police a male suspect robbed the restaurant at gunpoint, firing shots at an employee.

Police say the 21-year-old employee returned fire, striking the robber.

The suspect fled and was found at Summa Health Akron City Hospital with a gunshot wound in his upper body, officers confirmed.

Police say his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

The employee was uninjured during the shooting, officers confirmed.

Police identified Rayshoun Bruce as the person who dropped the suspect off at the hospital.

The 33-year-old was charged with robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail, police say.

Officers say the 35-year-old suspect faces robbery and other charges stemming from the incident.

Copyright 2024 WOIO. All rights reserved.