Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging

A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - A Florida woman is suing The Hershey Co. over “misleading” candy packaging.

Cynthia Kelly filed a class action suit against Hershey last week, accusing the chocolate giant of false advertising.

According to the lawsuit, Kelly became upset when a package of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins she purchased didn’t look like the one advertised on the wrapper.

Kelly stated that Hershey has misled consumers with their faceless chocolate pumpkins.

Reports say Kelly filed the lawsuit in Florida’s Middle District Court for $5 million.

The Washington Post reports that a Hershey official said the company can’t comment on pending matters.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

