A “parade of storms”: 4 chances for snow over the next 10 days.
1/2: Derek's Tuesday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
TONIGHT: Overcast and cold with lows around the freezing mark. Some freezing drizzle is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. WEDNESDAY: Overcast with scattered snow showers arriving in the afternoon and highs in the mid-30s. A dusting possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few lingering snow showers as temps drop into the upper 20s. THURSDAY: A lingering flurry in the morning, then we’ll see the sun come out! But, it’ll still be cold with highs in the low 30s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-30s. Light snow is likely on Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Another batch of light snow possible Sunday, when highs will again be in the mid-30s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Rain, snow, and ice are all possible next Tuesday, then changing to all snow by Wednesday.

