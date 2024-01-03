1/2: Derek’s Tuesday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Overcast and cold with lows around the freezing mark. Some freezing drizzle is possible overnight into Wednesday morning. WEDNESDAY: Overcast with scattered snow showers arriving in the afternoon and highs in the mid-30s. A dusting possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few lingering snow showers as temps drop into the upper 20s. THURSDAY: A lingering flurry in the morning, then we’ll see the sun come out! But, it’ll still be cold with highs in the low 30s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-30s. Light snow is likely on Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Another batch of light snow possible Sunday, when highs will again be in the mid-30s. Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Rain, snow, and ice are all possible next Tuesday, then changing to all snow by Wednesday.

