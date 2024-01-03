13abc Marketplace
1/3: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Dusting of flakes tonight; light weekend snow, stronger system early next week
A dusting of flakes tonight, a little more this weekend, and a stronger system early next week. Dan Smith has the latest on our next "One to Watch".
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A dusting of flakes remains possible tonight, with chilly sunshine to take us through the rest of this first week of the year. The weekend system continues shifting eastward, with totals remaining at 1″ of snow or less across the board through Sunday. The more interesting feature arrives Tuesday, still on pace for 1″+ of rainfall and potential gusty winds as a low treks directly over northwest Ohio. The freezing line has moved barely closer to Toledo in recent modeling, which could mean the difference between pure rainfall and a few inches of snow in northwest counties -- and even freezing rain potential in the mix. Stay with us as this situation evolves over the next 6 days.

