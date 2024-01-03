1/3: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

A dusting of flakes remains possible tonight, with chilly sunshine to take us through the rest of this first week of the year. The weekend system continues shifting eastward, with totals remaining at 1″ of snow or less across the board through Sunday. The more interesting feature arrives Tuesday, still on pace for 1″+ of rainfall and potential gusty winds as a low treks directly over northwest Ohio. The freezing line has moved barely closer to Toledo in recent modeling, which could mean the difference between pure rainfall and a few inches of snow in northwest counties -- and even freezing rain potential in the mix. Stay with us as this situation evolves over the next 6 days.

