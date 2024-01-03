13abc Marketplace
4 children die in house fire

First Selectman Tim Keeney told Channel 3 that the children were ages 5, 6, 8, and 12. They were members of the same family.
By WFSB Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERS, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Four children were killed in a house fire in Connecticut on Tuesday night, WFSB reports.

First Selectman Tim Kenney of Somers, Connecticut, says the children were ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, and members of the same family.

First responders were sent to the multi-family home on Quality Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found a home that was engulfed in flames.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache confirmed that several rescues had occurred. He also said that multiple victims had been rushed to area hospitals.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families right now,” Roache said. “It’s going to be a long night.”

At least one victim jumped from the second floor of the structure to avoid the flames.

Crews continued to put out hotspots at the home early Wednesday morning.

Officials estimated that 11 people were forced from the home.

Multiple state troopers were on the scene early Wednesday, including vehicles from the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2024 WSFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

