City of Toledo offers bid help sessions to recruit contractors for 2024 mowing program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is offering mowing bid help sessions to recruit contractors for the 2024 mowing program.

According to the City, the Department of Public Service is seeking contractors to provide grass and vegetation-cutting services for city parks, right-of-ways and neighborhood parcels through its 2024 Grass Mowing Program.

To assist contractors in navigating the bidding process, the Department of Public Service will be hosting two mowing bid help sessions on Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Library located at 325 N Michigan St.

The sessions aim to address any questions or concerns contractors may have regarding the bidding process.

Staff will be available to provide guidance on essential elements of the bidding process, including:

Contract Paperwork

Insurance Requirements

Tax Compliance

Uploading Documents into PlanetBids

The City says staff will not assist with bid amounts, as the bidding process is competitive.

Due to limited computer availability, contractors are encouraged to bring their laptops. Staff from the Division of Purchases and Supplies will be on hand to assist with paperwork and ensure tax compliance.

Contractors can view the mowing bid packages on Planetbids.

The bidding process is in full swing and all bids must be submitted by the deadline Tuesday, January 16, at 1:30 p.m.

