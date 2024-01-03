13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

City of Toledo offers bid help sessions to recruit contractors for 2024 mowing program

The city is seeking contractors to provide grass and vegetation-cutting services for city...
The city is seeking contractors to provide grass and vegetation-cutting services for city parks, right-of-ways and neighborhood parcels through its 2024 Grass Mowing Program.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is offering mowing bid help sessions to recruit contractors for the 2024 mowing program.

According to the City, the Department of Public Service is seeking contractors to provide grass and vegetation-cutting services for city parks, right-of-ways and neighborhood parcels through its 2024 Grass Mowing Program.

To assist contractors in navigating the bidding process, the Department of Public Service will be hosting two mowing bid help sessions on Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Library located at 325 N Michigan St.

The sessions aim to address any questions or concerns contractors may have regarding the bidding process.

Staff will be available to provide guidance on essential elements of the bidding process, including:

  • Contract Paperwork
  • Insurance Requirements
  • Tax Compliance
  • Uploading Documents into PlanetBids

The City says staff will not assist with bid amounts, as the bidding process is competitive.

Due to limited computer availability, contractors are encouraged to bring their laptops. Staff from the Division of Purchases and Supplies will be on hand to assist with paperwork and ensure tax compliance.

Contractors can view the mowing bid packages on Planetbids.

The bidding process is in full swing and all bids must be submitted by the deadline Tuesday, January 16, at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

Latest News

A dusting of flakes tonight, a little more this weekend, and a stronger system early next...
1/3: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Jewel Martinez
Woman charged in fatal wrong way crash in Toledo to appear in court Thursday
Darnell Peppers, 24, of Toledo, is facing a having weapons under disability charge from a Jan....
Toledo man arrested, accused of firing shot that pierced through neighboring apartment
On Jan. 4, the U.S. Senator will join local law enforcement to discuss his bipartisan Social...
Sherrod Brown to visit Toledo to push for Social Security benefits for law enforcement, firefighters