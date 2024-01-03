13abc Marketplace
‘Dear ***hole’: Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers after Jeffrey Epstein remark

Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel...
Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers said without evidence that Kimmel could be revealed as a Jeffrey Epstein associate.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File | Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is threatening to sue Aaron Rodgers following claims the athlete made about him having ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

On Tuesday, Rodgers discussed the impending release of a list containing names of high-profile people rumored to be associated with Epstein during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are hoping that doesn’t come out,” Rodgers can be heard saying in a clip from the show.

Kimmel responded to Rodgers’ comments on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“Dear ***hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality.”

The late-night host continued, “Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court. @AaronRodgers12″

The Associated Press reports there has been widespread speculation that a judge is about to release a list of clients or co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Previously sealed court documents related to Epstein are expected to be released this week, but according to multiple reports, the document release has fueled speculation and misinformation.

