DeWine responds to criticism over his veto on bill to ban gender-affirming care for kids

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio governor Mike DeWine is responding to criticism from his fellow Republicans after vetoing their bill that would’ve banned kids from receiving gender-affirming care. DeWine sat down with 13 Action News reporter Josh Croup Wednesday to explain what action he’s taking instead of signing the bill.

The governor has faced backlash from everyone ranging from northwest Ohio Republicans to the former President -- and he says he expected it.

“I had a lot of parents who I talked to who looked me in the eye and said ‘my child would be dead today but for this care,’” said DeWine.

He said his call to veto the bill came down to parents making decisions for their kids, not the government.

Many statehouse Republicans vow to override his veto, criticizing the governor’s decision. That backlash extended outside of Ohio to the presidential campaign trail. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called for a veto override and former President Donald Trump said he’s “done with this stiff.” DeWine said he expected their reaction.

“I thought it was clear that this would be a strong reaction,” said DeWine. “But I have to make the decision that I think is in the best interest of the children.”

DeWine says he studied the issue himself, visiting with parents of kids who would be affected and doctors at various children’s hospitals.

13 Action News asked why he came to a different conclusion from Republican state legislators who also heard similar stories.

“It’s very tough issue. People feel very strongly about it,” said DeWine. “The one thing we should keep in mind is that both sides care about kids. They just come to different conclusions.”

He says in the coming days, he plans to issue executive orders banning pop-up clinics and gender-reassignment surgeries for minors.

“Children’s hospitals, none of them are doing surgeries. But we just need to be sure that nobody is doing any surgeries out there, we need to make that, I think, abundantly clear.”

Those actions might not be enough to keep lawmakers from overriding his veto. The House returns to the statehouse next Wednesday and the Senate returns later this month. Even if they override the veto, the bill could still get shot down in court.

