Dine in the 419: Coney Island Hot Dog celebrates 105 years

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here’s a fixture in downtown Toledo: Coney Island Hot Dog is celebrating 105 years in 2024!

Frixos Stylianides took over the business from his grandfather in the 1980s. He’s been serving up coneys ever since! Frixos also added some traditional Greek dishes to the menu, including Gyros and Lemon Chicken Rice Soup, which we make during this episode.

Check out Coney Island Hot Dog for an authentic taste of Cyprus and a coney served up the same way it was made in Toledo 105 years ago on this Dine in the 419!

You can also see what they have to offer on the restaurant’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ConeyIslandDowntownToledo/

