13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Dine in the 419: Coney Island Hot Dog celebrates 105 years

Here’s a fixture in downtown Toledo: Coney Island Hot Dog is celebrating 105 years in 2024!
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here’s a fixture in downtown Toledo: Coney Island Hot Dog is celebrating 105 years in 2024!

Frixos Stylianides took over the business from his grandfather in the 1980s. He’s been serving up coneys ever since! Frixos also added some traditional Greek dishes to the menu, including Gyros and Lemon Chicken Rice Soup, which we make during this episode.

Check out Coney Island Hot Dog for an authentic taste of Cyprus and a coney served up the same way it was made in Toledo 105 years ago on this Dine in the 419!

You can also see what they have to offer on the restaurant’s Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/ConeyIslandDowntownToledo/

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

Latest News

Here’s a fixture in downtown Toledo: Coney Island Hot Dog is celebrating 105 years in 2024!
Dine in the 419: Coney Island Hot Dog celebrates 105 years
The husband and wife owners of the Brew House in uptown Maumee are expanding to downtown Toledo.
Dine in the 419: The Brew House Downtown
If you’re not sold on a turkey leg, you’ve got to see the TurkeyLegChallenge at TurkeyUp Toledo!
Dine in the 419: TurkeyUp Toledo
If you’re not sold on a turkey leg, you’ve got to see the TurkeyLegChallenge at TurkeyUp Toledo!
Dine in the 419: TurkeyUp Toledo