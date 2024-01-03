Driver yells racial slur at man after he hits victim with car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man says a driver hit him while walking in a crosswalk then got out and yelled a racial slur at him.

The incident was captured on cell phone video. The young man’s mother is speaking out.

The video shows a man getting out of his car and using a racial slur at the young man he allegedly hit with his car.

“You jumped in front of my (expletive) car. The (expletive) go. (inaudible) before I call the police on this (racial slur),” the driver is heard saying in the video.

The incident happened Saturday night on Berdan and Drexel. The young man’s mother is upset.

“They were using the crosswalk as any pedestrian would. He’s stepping out into the crosswalk and is struck down by a car. Whose kid jumps out in front of a car? The guy didn’t stop to help. He stops to be aggressive. What disturbed me most, was the racial slurs. How do you get that upset with somebody that you hit? You had no control over your vehicle for you to hit something. So to call him racial slurs, and not offer any assistance to threaten to call the police and not assist in calling the ambulance,” April Taylor the young man’s mother said.

She said the man was so aggressive her son’s cousin started recording.

“You don’t just hit somebody and get mad at them because you hit them. Whether they were in the right or the wrong accidents are accidents. So the common decency was to make sure that my son was ok,” Taylor said.

According to a police report, the driver left the scene.

“The police department was able to locate the license plate number and the owner of the vehicle. So, now we’re going through the process of investigation,” Taylor said.

No charges have been filed in this case yet.

