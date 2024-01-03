Fatal pedestrian crash on Airport Hwy.
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A male pedestrian was struck at Airport Highway near Sugar Creek Lane Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
An investigation is underway.
This article will be updated when more information is made available.
