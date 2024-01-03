13abc Marketplace
Fatal pedestrian crash on Airport Hwy.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A male pedestrian was struck at Airport Highway near Sugar Creek Lane Tuesday night around 10:20 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation is underway.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.

