Federal funds used toward improving Toledo neighborhoods

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Cash aimed at improving neighborhoods. The City of Toledo Housing and Community Development Department has once again been awarded federal funding to help revitalize the city.

City leaders say this year they plan to show people the impact these dollars have on the community.

Those that 13 Action News spoke with said these grants will be used for real things, like fixing sidewalks, renovating parks and improving housing.

“Be more impactful with the money,” Rosalyn Clemens, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development for the city of Toledo said.

That’s the goal of these federal funds. To provide entities throughout the city the opportunity to make an impact.

“Do more bricks and mortar,” Clemens said. “We want to spend more money on distressed housing in the city. We want to spend more money on these community facilities, job training programs, and youth services.”

Clemens said one focus this year is to pivot away from staff support and focus more on impactful projects. Priority funding will go toward housing preservation, public services, and neighborhood revitalization strategy areas, two of those areas being the Englewood and Historic South neighborhoods.

“We are encouraging projects that are going to be bricks and mortar projects that come in to help to revitalize and upgrade housing in those areas, upgrade parks and sidewalks in those areas, possibly new construction of housing,” Clemens said.

Clemens says it’s all about revitalization and helping the city to flourish.

“It’s not a handout. It’s not a handout. It is money, I always try to make it as simple as possible, it is where there’s a need to prime the pump, to push in additional investment. And that’s what we’re doing with this funding.”

The informational meeting for those wanting to apply for these grants will be on Friday, January 12th at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library.

Information on the times of each meeting can be found below:

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

(for Non-Homeless Service Providers)

Friday, January 12, 2024

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Toledo/Lucas County Public Library

Large Glass Community Room

325 N. Michigan St.

Toledo, OH 43604

Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG)

(for Homeless Service Providers)

Friday, January 12, 2024

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Toledo/Lucas County Public Library

Large Glass Community Room

325 N. Michigan St.

Toledo, OH 43604

Open office hours will be available for CDBG general questions for new applicants only as follows:

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Department of Housing and Community Development

One Government Center, Suite 1800

Downtown Toledo, Jackson & Erie Streets

NOTE: The applicant’s CDBG application must be completed prior to the open office session on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.