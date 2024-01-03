13abc Marketplace
Former employees speaking out about mass exodus at Staybridge Suites in Maumee

Friday night, workers at Staybridge Suites in Maumee walked off the job, blaming new management.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - We are learning more about the mass exodus of staff at Staybridge Suites in Maumee that happened Friday night.

Some former workers are blaming the new management company there, Mid America Lodging Group, for the walkout.

Both former hotel employees we spoke with asked to be kept anonymous, but they felt strongly about setting the record straight on why they left.

“I just don’t want to jeopardize getting a job because of it when I did my job,” said a former worker. “They were, you know, saying, asking me who’s good, who’s not, for who they could let go and all this, and I just, I didn’t want to be the one to say who is good and who isn’t because I believe we were a good team, all of us.”

“I realized that I’m clocked in, I don’t know what I’m being paid, and when I asked them if they were going to pay me the same as I was previously being paid as they had promised the company, they said that they couldn’t give me an answer on that, and I realized that they could come back paying me in pennies, minimum wage, and I know my worth,” said another former worker.

13 Action News reached out to MA Lodging Group out of Michigan, but we are still waiting to hear back from a manager with the hotel.

These employees say the experience was unfortunate and they are now looking for new jobs.

“It’s not my style to walk out on the job and ultimately the guests pay the price when that happens.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

