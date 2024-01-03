January 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a high in the middle 30s. There is a slim chance of a sprinkle or flurry during the day. A few light snow showers are possible this evening. A dusting of snow is possible. Lows tonight will be colder with a low in the middle 20s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near freezing. Increasing clouds are expected on Friday. The weekend will bring highs in the middle 30s with two waves of snow possible. Light snow is possible on Saturday morning and again on Sunday morning. Snow totals through the weekend are expected to stay low between a half inch and an inch on average. Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 30s. A bigger storm system is expected to arrive on Tuesday. Rain, snow and freezing rain are all possible. The storm track, totals, and exact timing is still uncertain. However, heavy precipitation and stronger winds are a good possibility.

