Michigan, Kentucky State Capitols evacuated over bomb threats

The Michigan State Capitol went on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.
The Michigan State Capitol went on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.(WILX)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Multiple states received bomb threats Wednesday targeting State Capitol buildings. Officials have yet to substantiate any of the claims.

Michigan State Police said a threat was emailed to a general account for the Michigan State Capitol Commission around 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 3. MSP said they were aware of similar threats that happened in other government agencies across the country.

“The Capitol was evacuated, the building searched, and the Michigan State Police currently has MSP Canine teams still sweeping the building,” MSP said on social media. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Capitol will remain closed for the rest of the day.”

The Kentucky Capitol was also evacuated Wednesday over a bomb threat. Our sister station reports the the all clear was given. Several other states reportedly received a bomb threat message as well.

