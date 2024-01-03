Project Planet: The “billion-dollar disasters” of 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 19 severe storms, two major floods, one tropical cyclone, one major wildfire, one winter storm, and a five-month drought; those are all the weather events that each left $1 billion or more in damage somewhere in the United States in 2023.

Of them, the most costly were the severe storms, with 19 total events to total an estimated $52.7 billion and 100 deaths. The most destructive storm system to life and property was the severe weather outbreak that struck southern and eastern states March 2 and March 3, totaling nearly $6 billion and taking 13 lives.

The most costly single event was instead a drought/heatwave that occurred in the South and Midwest from the beginning of April to the end of September. More than 200 people died, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration put the damages at $10.5 billion.

Other events you might recognize include Hurricane Idalia at the end of August, which was the strongest hurricane to strike in the Big Bend region of Florida in more than 125 years, as well as the Hawaii wildfires, which ravaged Maui and became the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.

If you compare 2023 with 2022, there were technically more events in 2023, and they were less costly but more deadly.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.