Rate of gun crime in Toledo decreased in last year and a half, study says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new study indicates six of Ohio’s eight largest cities, including Toledo, saw less gun-related crime after the state’s permitless carry law took effect in 2022, according to a news release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.

The study from the Center for Justice Research was a partnership between the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Bowling Green State University.

The news release said crime involving guns dropped across the state’s eight largest cities as a whole and in the six of the eight cities individually after Ohio began to allow its citizens to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in June 2022.

“This is not to downplay the very real problem of crime in many neighborhoods in our cities – you don’t need a research team to see that gun violence destroys lives, families and opportunity,” Yost said. “The key takeaway from this study is that we have to keep the pressure on the criminals who shoot people, rather than Ohioans who responsibly exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

The study looked at data from June 2021 to June 2023, a year before and after the new permitless carry law took effect, and focused on crimes involving guns, verified gunshot-detection alerts and the number of officers hit by gunfire, the AG’s office said. It showed decreases in the number of crimes involving firearms in Akron, Columbus and Toledo, and across all eight cities combined. Toledo saw the rate of gun crime decrease by 18%.

Read more about the study at the link here.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.