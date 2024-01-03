Salvation Army Findlay Corps surpasses Red Kettle campaign goal

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - With Christmas in the rearview mirror, officials at the Salvation Army in Findlay say donations were up this holiday season.

After donations fell flat in 2022, the ringing of the bells sounded a bit louder in 2023.

“The community stepped up, the community cares for itself, it knows,” Major Michael Morales, who, along with his wife, Dianna, oversees the Findlay location of the Salvation Army along Center Street said. “The thing that’s really been in my head is that it trusts us with the money that they donate.”

That trust showed. The volunteer bell-ringing campaign collected over $96,000 in donations, well over their goal of $80,000.

“The red kettle, any money that we don’t spend during the holiday season, with makeup toys or makeup food, whatever’s left over helps us get through the rest of the year, as well as the continued donations,” Morales said.

Those donations will help over 40 families a month, putting food on the table and maintaining their soup kitchen.

“Last year was kind of tough, inflation hit and the food, the food prices just went sky high and we were very concerned. But then the community just grabbed on and helped us out,” Morales added.

Morales said even though the kettle season was a success, he worries about donations during the late summer months.

“That’s where we struggle the most is that time of year. I don’t know how other agencies are, but I’ve been in charge of five different salvation armies and it’s all the same in every place is the end of summer,” Morales said.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, you can visit this link.

