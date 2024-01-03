13abc Marketplace
Sherrod Brown to visit Toledo to push for Social Security benefits for law enforcement, firefighters

On Jan. 4, the U.S. Senator will join local law enforcement to discuss his bipartisan Social...
On Jan. 4, the U.S. Senator will join local law enforcement to discuss his bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sherrod Brown will be visiting Toledo on Thursday to push for full Social Security benefits for law enforcement and firefighters.

Sherrod Brown’s office says on Jan. 4, the U.S. Senator will join local law enforcement to discuss his bipartisan Social Security Fairness Act which would end the restrictions that prevent 241,755 Ohioans from receiving the Social Security benefits they’ve earned.

