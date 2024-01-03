13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Toledo City Council swears in new president, members

President Carrie Hartman and members John Hobbs III, Theresa Gadus, Vanice Williams, Sam Melden and Theresa Morris were sworn in on Tuesday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council sworn in its newest president and other council members Tuesday night.

On Jan. 2, City Council elected Carrie Hartman as the new president in a seven vote majority during an Organizational Council Meeting. These meetings are held every two years to assign and swear in new council seats.

Members John Hobbs III, Theresa Gadus, Vanice Williams, Sam Melden and Theresa Morris were also sworn in to their four-year terms.

Under the city’s charter, Hartman’s role includes presiding over the council meetings and preparing the agenda.

“I think that my work in the community over the years, my work in politics and then my work for the City of Toledo even before I got on council is proof that I know how to navigate these waters and I have the ability to step into this leadership role and move us forward,” said Hartman.

Hartman was sworn in by Administrative Judge Michelle Wagner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

Latest News

Police say Alexander has a history of depression and suicidal tendencies.
TPD searching for missing Toledo man
President Carrie Hartman and members John Hobbs III, Theresa Gadus, Vanice Williams, Sam...
Toledo City Council elects new president, members
The Michigan State Capitol went on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.
Bomb threats lead to brief lockdowns and the evacuation of multiple state capitols
The city is seeking contractors to provide grass and vegetation-cutting services for city...
City of Toledo offers bid help sessions to recruit contractors for 2024 mowing program