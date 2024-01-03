Toledo City Council swears in new president, members

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council sworn in its newest president and other council members Tuesday night.

On Jan. 2, City Council elected Carrie Hartman as the new president in a seven vote majority during an Organizational Council Meeting. These meetings are held every two years to assign and swear in new council seats.

Members John Hobbs III, Theresa Gadus, Vanice Williams, Sam Melden and Theresa Morris were also sworn in to their four-year terms.

Under the city’s charter, Hartman’s role includes presiding over the council meetings and preparing the agenda.

“I think that my work in the community over the years, my work in politics and then my work for the City of Toledo even before I got on council is proof that I know how to navigate these waters and I have the ability to step into this leadership role and move us forward,” said Hartman.

Hartman was sworn in by Administrative Judge Michelle Wagner.

