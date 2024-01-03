13abc Marketplace
Toledo man arrested, accused of firing shot that pierced through neighboring apartment

Darnell Peppers, 24, of Toledo, is facing a having weapons under disability charge from a Jan....
Darnell Peppers, 24, of Toledo, is facing a having weapons under disability charge from a Jan. 1, 2024 incident and a series of charges from an October 2023 incident.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man involved in a police shooting last year is facing new charges after police say he fired a shot that went into a neighboring apartment.

Darnell Peppers, 24, is facing a new charge of Having Weapons Under Disability for the incident on Jan. 2, 2024. He was in court Wednesday morning where a judge set his bond at $20,000.

Police say it happened around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday at the New Town Apartments on Dorr Street. Officers responded to a shots fired call and spoke to a a resident who said she had a bullet hole in her ceiling that came from an upstairs apartment. No one was injured.

Police say they spoke with several people and recovered three firearms and arrested Peppers. Court records say he has a previous domestic violence conviction that means he’s not allowed to have guns. Peppers is due back in court for that charge on Jan. 9.

Last year, a Lucas County grand jury indicted Peppers on charges including Obstructing Official Business, Resisting Arrest, and Carrying Concealed Weapons in connection to an incident in October 2023. A Toledo Police officer shot Peppers downtown near the Toledo Blade Building at Superior and Orange.

TPD said police noticed a gun on Peppers, and coupled with the large amount of warming clothing on a hot day and the fact that he took off running when approached by officers, the facts warranted a pursuit. During the chase, he doubled back, running back toward the officer that end up shooting him.

Police say Peppers suffered a “minor graze wound to his leg” and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Prior convictions, including domestic violence and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited him from carrying a handgun.

Peppers pleaded not guilty to those charges from the October incident.

