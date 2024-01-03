13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

TPD searching for missing Toledo man

Police say Alexander has a history of depression and suicidal tendencies.
Police say Alexander has a history of depression and suicidal tendencies.(Toledo Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a Toledo man who they say has been missing for almost a week.

According to TPD, Avery Alexander, 26, went missing from the 1500 block of Monroe St. on Dec. 29. Alexander 5′6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police say Alexander has a history of depression and suicidal tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

Latest News

President Carrie Hartman and members John Hobbs III, Theresa Gadus, Vanice Williams, Sam...
Toledo City Council swears in new president, members
President Carrie Hartman and members John Hobbs III, Theresa Gadus, Vanice Williams, Sam...
Toledo City Council elects new president, members
The Michigan State Capitol went on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.
Bomb threats lead to brief lockdowns and the evacuation of multiple state capitols
The city is seeking contractors to provide grass and vegetation-cutting services for city...
City of Toledo offers bid help sessions to recruit contractors for 2024 mowing program