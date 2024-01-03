TPD searching for missing Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a Toledo man who they say has been missing for almost a week.

According to TPD, Avery Alexander, 26, went missing from the 1500 block of Monroe St. on Dec. 29. Alexander 5′6″ tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Police say Alexander has a history of depression and suicidal tendencies.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

