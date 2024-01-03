13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
What should be a time of giving and yuletide cheer turned into a nightmare for a couple in...
Local woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes in Japan leave at least 62 dead. Fears grow about saving people still trapped
Shania Green, 18, was found dead at a house party in Grayson, according to the Gwinnett County...
Young mother found dead at house party just a month after her 18th birthday
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say
Police arrest a man for forcing his way into Colorado's Supreme Court building, firing shots,...
Man breaks into Colorado's Supreme Court building