1/3: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Slick spots possible tonight, then we have "One to Watch" next week.
1/3: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TONIGHT: A bit of freezing drizzle and snow showers with a dusting possible and lows in the mid-20s. THURSDAY: A lingering morning flurry, otherwise mostly sunny but cold with highs in the low 30s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and quite cold with lows around 20. FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid-30s. EXTENDED: Light snow is possible at times from Saturday into Sunday with highs in the mid-30s both days. Most of the snow will melt, but up to 1″ is possible. Mostly cloudy for Monday with highs in the upper 30s. A big storm on Tuesday and Wednesday is “One to Watch”, but there’s a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. Heavy rain, snow, ice, and strong winds are all possible, but how much we get of each of those things will depend on where exactly the system tracks.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

