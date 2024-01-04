13abc Marketplace
1/4: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Light weekend snow; “One to Watch” for wind/rain/snow/ice potential Tuesday
Still tracking light weekend snow, ahead of a more powerful system early next week. Here's the latest on that next "One to Watch".
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The clouds are finally parting a bit this afternoon, with highs still remaining close to freezing. The weekend still carries a chance of light snow (an inch or less), then Tuesday remains “One to Watch” for gusty winds and all modes of precip. Much like the weekend system, Tuesday’s storm has shown signs of shifting east. That would mean we could start on the cold (and therefore snowy) side, with even a bit of sleet mixed in, before the warm from lifts north and switches to 1″+ rain. The late evening then sweeps more cold air in, flipping back to snow... whatever scenario plays out, we’re likely in for a mess early next week. Stay with us as this system crosses the country over the next 5 days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

