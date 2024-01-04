Abandoned Jeep pulled from Toledo pond

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities found an abandoned car in a pond early Thursday morning.

Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to Hecklinger pond, not from from N. Ravine Parkway and Burger Street in Toledo, around 12:30a.m. Thursday. Authorities pulled a jeep from the water and found no one was inside, officials at the scene told 13 Action News. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials were unsure if the vehicle was stolen and the investigation as to how it got in the water is ongoing. Further information was not immediately available.

A Jeep was pulled from Hecklinger pond in Toledo on Jan. 4, 2023. (WTVG)

