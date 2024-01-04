13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Abandoned Jeep pulled from Toledo pond

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities found an abandoned car in a pond early Thursday morning.

Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue crews responded to Hecklinger pond, not from from N. Ravine Parkway and Burger Street in Toledo, around 12:30a.m. Thursday. Authorities pulled a jeep from the water and found no one was inside, officials at the scene told 13 Action News. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials were unsure if the vehicle was stolen and the investigation as to how it got in the water is ongoing. Further information was not immediately available.

A Jeep was pulled from Hecklinger pond in Toledo on Jan. 4, 2023.
A Jeep was pulled from Hecklinger pond in Toledo on Jan. 4, 2023.(WTVG)

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect

Latest News

On Jan. 4 around 2:04 a.m., Toledo Police were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Sylvania Ave....
Car crashes into building at Sylvania & Lewis, passenger’s foot stuck under tire
The MLK Experience will take place from Jan. 12 through Jan. 15.
City of Toledo announces 2024 MLK Experience, Unity Day celebration
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him’ convicted on tampering charge
Still tracking light weekend snow, ahead of a more powerful system early next week. Here's the...
1/4: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast