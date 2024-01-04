City of Toledo announces 2024 MLK Experience, Unity Day celebration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, the University of Toledo and the Human Relations Commission have announced this year’s MLK Experience and Unity Day Celebration taking place throughout Toledo.

The MLK Experience, which is taking place from Jan. 12 through Jan. 15, is held to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who played a crucial role in the civil rights movement in the United States.

“MLK’s message of nonviolence and his efforts to promote racial equality continue to inspire people around the world to work towards creating a more just and equal society,” said the City of Toledo. “Please join us for a weekend of thought provoking and impactful events, keynote speakers and engaging community activities.”

The following is the schedule for the 2024 MLK Experience events:

Open Mic and Poetry Night Jan. 12 at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge Doors open at 7:15 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $32 Theme: Celebrating 50 Years of Hip Hop A fun-filled night in celebration of poetry and spoken word

32nd Annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast Jan. 13 at The Pinnacle located at 1772 Indian Wood Circle 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $60 Enjoy a breakfast while commemorating the achievements of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s College Scholarship Awardees

Rest, Rejoice and Restoration Jan. 14 A day of rest, rejoice and restoration at the place of your choosing

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Day Celebration (Virtual) Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Theme: “I AM the Dream” Hosted by 13 Action News reporter Alexis Means Keynote speaker: Rosa Alicia Clemente Influential organizer, independent journalist, producer and scholar activist Additional speakers include: Darryl Brown, Founder and Creative Director of Midwest Kids Inc., and Darryl Brown LLC. Dr. Gregory Postel, President of the University of Toledo Mayor Wade Kapzukiewicz Rep. Marcy Kaptur Sen. Sherrod Brown Gabrielle Mukiira, Kid Mayor Malaika Bell, Director UT’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Erin Baker, Chair of the City of Toledo Human Relations Commission Special performances by: Alexis Means and the Toledo Opera Hip Hop Poetry Cypher JP Dynasty Tahyah Dance Studio Friendship/UT Choir My5tery Music Band Nikki D and The Browns



The Unity Day celebration will be available to stream on the City of Toledo’s Facebook page, BCAN, the University of Toledo’s website and the Human Relations Commission Facebook Page.

The City says the Toledo Museum of Art will be open on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day-long MLK celebration honoring the life and legacy of MLK. The day will be filled with free programs and artwork that celebrate Black artists and culture including Silent Hip Hop.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.