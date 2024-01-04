FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. DeWine discusses what’s next for marijuana, abortion, gender-affirming care in Ohio
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13 Action News reporter Josh Croup sat down with Governor Mike DeWine this week to discuss what’s ahead for Ohio in 2024, fresh off the governor’s veto of a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors as he faces backlash from his own party. The governor discusses what actions he plans to take next as Republican lawmakers consider overriding the veto on that bill, along with the rollout of legalized recreational marijuana and the voters’ decision to enshrine reproductive rights into the state constitution. Watch the full conversation wherever you stream, only on Action News Now.
