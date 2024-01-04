13abc Marketplace
H2Ohio enrollment extended in 14 counties of the Maumee River Watershed

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to high interest in the current sign-up period, the Ohio Department of Agriculture has extended the H2Ohio enrollment deadline to Feb. 2 for local counties.

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, producers in the active sign-up area are eligible to enroll new acres or re-enroll acres into H2Ohio and earn incentives for implementing management practices that improve water quality.

The counties eligible for the extended deadline are:

  • Allen
  • Auglaize
  • Defiance
  • Fulton
  • Henry
  • Hardin
  • Hancock
  • Lucas
  • Mercer
  • Putnam
  • Paulding
  • Van Wert
  • Williams
  • Wood

For more information, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

