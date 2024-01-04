H2Ohio enrollment extended in 14 counties of the Maumee River Watershed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Due to high interest in the current sign-up period, the Ohio Department of Agriculture has extended the H2Ohio enrollment deadline to Feb. 2 for local counties.

According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, producers in the active sign-up area are eligible to enroll new acres or re-enroll acres into H2Ohio and earn incentives for implementing management practices that improve water quality.

The counties eligible for the extended deadline are:

Allen

Auglaize

Defiance

Fulton

Henry

Hardin

Hancock

Lucas

Mercer

Putnam

Paulding

Van Wert

Williams

Wood

For more information, contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District.

