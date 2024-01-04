Human head found Wednesday during dismembered body investigation

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The body part found Wednesday has been determined to be a human head, according to Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco.

The coroner said the head was found about a block away from where an unknown woman’s torso was discovered on Nov. 5 in the 1600 block of Baltimore Avenue in North Fairmount.

Additional testing is being done because Sammarco said a day earlier it is unclear if the body parts are from the same victim.

Wednesday’s discovery was made as the FBI Evidence Response Team and the Cincinnati Homicide Unit searched the area.

“Obviously, this is a very disturbing scene - for the neighbors in this area, for the Cincinnati community, for anybody. I know I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years and I have not seen anything of this nature,” Cincinnati Police Capt. Steve Saunders said.

Cincinnati police are working with local, state and federal agents to determine who the victim is by checking missing persons reports from all over to see if there is a Cincinnati connection.

“I think once we do determine [who the victim is], that will open this investigation wide open so we’re trying to do that as best we can [...] that’s why we’re out here today,” he explained.

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Sammarco says additional body parts were found this morning by FBI, CPD, & other crews searching the area for evidence. Important to note it's unclear if the body parts found today are the same person as Nov. 5, but that is being investigated. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PrMpy3eoY6 — Brittany Harry (@BrittanyHarryTV) January 3, 2024

Police are also working with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations for a possible genealogy DNA test, however, Capt. Saunders says it could take a while to get the results back.

While several agencies are helping local officers find evidence and information, the job does not stop at law enforcement - it extends to the public as well.

“This can’t just be a local search, this has to be a national search for us to figure out how this person is connected,” he said.

Debunking the serial killer rumor

People had a frenzy on social media about the possibility of a serial killer in the Greater Cincinnati Area after hearing about the body found in North Fairmount, our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer reported in November.

But police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office quickly debunked that rumor days after the news was released.

Two months later, Capt. Saunders continues to say the same.

“I do want to reassure people that when this happened, there were a lot of rumors and speculation that there’s a serial killer or something like that associated, that this is ‘more than one time’ - this is the only instance that this happened in Cincinnati,” he said Wednesday.

What do we know about the victim?

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco listed a few of the woman’s characteristics during a press conference back in November 2023.

The coroner believes the victim was a Black woman who was possibly in her late 20s to early 30s and who was pregnant about three years ago. Police say they do not know if that child was born.

The victim also did not have any clothing or jewelry on her when she died, Dr. Sammarco said.

It is believed that the woman died on Nov. 3 or Nov. 4 and was dismembered afterward.

As police and FBI continue to search for evidence, reveal the identity of the victim and find a possible suspect, Cincinnati officers are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if they have any information on the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.