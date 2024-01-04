I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Family claims failing city infrastructure contributed to loved one’s death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman, Linda Conrad, was hit by a car and killed while walking on New York Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Christmas. Her family claims she was walking in the street because the sidewalk and part of the road was flooded.

“She was a good person overall,” a family member, who wants to remain anonymous said. “Everybody in this whole neighborhood knew Linda. She’s been here for years and for this to happen.”

“She didn’t deserve what she got,” the family member said.

Conrad’s family said they’ve lived in the area for decades, and every time it rains, New York Avenue floods.

“It’s always been a hazard,” he said. “The water is halfway across the street.”

I-TEAM Reporter Sophie Bates met with the family at the site of the crash, four days after Conrad’s death. The sidewalk wasn’t flooded then, but it was covered in mud, and part of the road was flooded.

A report by the Toledo Police Department indicates that it was raining at the time of the crash.

“I’m not putting no fault at nobody, but something needs to be done about this,” Conrad’s family member said. “To be ran over like a dog, because of something like this. It’s not right. Come on City of Toledo.”

Back in March, someone submitted a service request to Engage Toledo with a photo showing the Edge of New York Avenue covered in water. The city acknowledged the request.

Bates contacted the city to see whether they’d done anything to fix the problem. A representative says they’re working on the information request, but have not yet responded.

