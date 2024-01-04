13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

I-TEAM Neighborhood Nuisance: Family claims failing city infrastructure contributed to loved one’s death

A Toledo woman, Linda Conrad, was hit by a car and killed while walking on New York Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Christmas.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman, Linda Conrad, was hit by a car and killed while walking on New York Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Christmas. Her family claims she was walking in the street because the sidewalk and part of the road was flooded.

“She was a good person overall,” a family member, who wants to remain anonymous said. “Everybody in this whole neighborhood knew Linda. She’s been here for years and for this to happen.”

“She didn’t deserve what she got,” the family member said.

Conrad’s family said they’ve lived in the area for decades, and every time it rains, New York Avenue floods.

“It’s always been a hazard,” he said. “The water is halfway across the street.”

I-TEAM Reporter Sophie Bates met with the family at the site of the crash, four days after Conrad’s death. The sidewalk wasn’t flooded then, but it was covered in mud, and part of the road was flooded.

A report by the Toledo Police Department indicates that it was raining at the time of the crash.

“I’m not putting no fault at nobody, but something needs to be done about this,” Conrad’s family member said. “To be ran over like a dog, because of something like this. It’s not right. Come on City of Toledo.”

Back in March, someone submitted a service request to Engage Toledo with a photo showing the Edge of New York Avenue covered in water. The city acknowledged the request.

Bates contacted the city to see whether they’d done anything to fix the problem. A representative says they’re working on the information request, but have not yet responded.

If there’s a nuisance in your neighborhood, you can reach out to Bates at sophie.bates@13abc.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

Latest News

One to Watch
“One to Watch” next Tuesday & Wednesday (Jan. 9-10)
Trustees will form a citizens' fire committee to determine what kind of fire department the...
Lake Township wants community input on future of fire department
1/3: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
1/3: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
H2Ohio
H2Ohio enrollment extended in 14 counties of the Maumee River Watershed