January 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and cold today with a high near freezing. Tonight is expected to bring the coldest night of the season with a low in the upper teens to around 20. Highs tomorrow and through the weekend are expected to be in the middle 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy. There is a chance of light snow on Saturday with no more than a half inch of snow. Light snow is likely on Sunday morning with an additional half inch of snow possible. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. Snow, sleet and freezing rain are all possible Tuesday morning. Frozen precipitation could switch to rain later Tuesday. Rain is expected to switch back to light snow on Wednesday.

