13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Lake Township wants community input on future of fire department

Trustees will form a citizens' fire committee to determine what kind of fire department the community wants to see.
By Brenna Nye
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Township trustees are trying a new way to reach the community and make their voices heard. Trustees will be forming a citizens’ fire committee to help determine what kind of fire department the community wants to see and will support.

Lake Township Fire Chief Barrett Dorner told 13 Action News he hopes this will create more clarity for community members and provide honest information about what the fire department can provide to the public.

“We can provide the service the community expects,” Chief Dorner said. “Part of knowing what the community expects is having that kind of discussion, open and honest, to say we can provide this, what would you like us to do next?”

After a 4.2-mill levy to fund a full-time fire department failed in November, Lake Township leaders are trying to figure out why and find a way to fix it.

“One of the things we noticed when the levy failed in November was there was a lot of misinformation out there. It’s one of the downsides of social media, is trying to get the right information can be difficult at times,” Chief Dorner said. “We want to get people together, face-to-face to have discussions that help set us in the direction that the community wants us to be prepared to handle their emergency.”

Chief Dorner says the department runs rose by five percent in 2023 compared to the year before. He says because most responders are volunteers, not everyone is always readily available; hence the need for a full-time staff.

“One of the things that I’d been told by several residents, and I quote one specifically was, ‘We support you, but we can’t afford you.’ And people feel over-taxed, and people feel like, a lot of our folks are on fixed incomes, they’re older folks and they’re also the ones that are more likely to use our service,” Chief Dorner said.

Chief Dorner says it’s all about communication, honesty and openness.

“I think having that face-to-face discussion to say, here’s your insurance policy right now. Do you want to keep it the same or do we want to move forward and improve your coverage to make sure that if your house is on fire, your loved one is having a heart attack, your child stops breathing, that the service you are expecting actually arrives? Because if we arrive with what we’ve got, and that’s not what you were expecting, then there’s work to be done,” Dorner said.

The chief says the schedule for the committee is still being figured out. He adds that a lot of it will be based on how many people are interested and how everyone’s schedule can be accommodated.

If you are interested in serving on the citizen fire/EMS committee, you can fill out the form here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera footage shows Toledo Police officers arresting a teen they found hiding in a...
BODYCAM: TPD arrests teen who allegedly fired gun in mall, injuring himself and 15-year-old
Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family

Latest News

1/3: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
1/3: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
H2Ohio
H2Ohio enrollment extended in 14 counties of the Maumee River Watershed
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine discusses what's next in 2024 with 13 Action News reporter Josh...
DeWine responds to criticism over his veto on bill to ban gender-affirming care for kids
A man says a driver hit him while walking in a crosswalk then got out and yelled a racial slur...
Driver yells racist slur at man after he hits victim with car