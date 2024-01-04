Lake Township wants community input on future of fire department

MILLBURY, Ohio (WTVG) - Lake Township trustees are trying a new way to reach the community and make their voices heard. Trustees will be forming a citizens’ fire committee to help determine what kind of fire department the community wants to see and will support.

Lake Township Fire Chief Barrett Dorner told 13 Action News he hopes this will create more clarity for community members and provide honest information about what the fire department can provide to the public.

“We can provide the service the community expects,” Chief Dorner said. “Part of knowing what the community expects is having that kind of discussion, open and honest, to say we can provide this, what would you like us to do next?”

After a 4.2-mill levy to fund a full-time fire department failed in November, Lake Township leaders are trying to figure out why and find a way to fix it.

“One of the things we noticed when the levy failed in November was there was a lot of misinformation out there. It’s one of the downsides of social media, is trying to get the right information can be difficult at times,” Chief Dorner said. “We want to get people together, face-to-face to have discussions that help set us in the direction that the community wants us to be prepared to handle their emergency.”

Chief Dorner says the department runs rose by five percent in 2023 compared to the year before. He says because most responders are volunteers, not everyone is always readily available; hence the need for a full-time staff.

“One of the things that I’d been told by several residents, and I quote one specifically was, ‘We support you, but we can’t afford you.’ And people feel over-taxed, and people feel like, a lot of our folks are on fixed incomes, they’re older folks and they’re also the ones that are more likely to use our service,” Chief Dorner said.

Chief Dorner says it’s all about communication, honesty and openness.

“I think having that face-to-face discussion to say, here’s your insurance policy right now. Do you want to keep it the same or do we want to move forward and improve your coverage to make sure that if your house is on fire, your loved one is having a heart attack, your child stops breathing, that the service you are expecting actually arrives? Because if we arrive with what we’ve got, and that’s not what you were expecting, then there’s work to be done,” Dorner said.

The chief says the schedule for the committee is still being figured out. He adds that a lot of it will be based on how many people are interested and how everyone’s schedule can be accommodated.

If you are interested in serving on the citizen fire/EMS committee, you can fill out the form here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

