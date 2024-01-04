13abc Marketplace
Local fashion designer receives key to the City

Darryl Brown, a 2004 Rogers graduate received a key to the city on Thursday.
Darryl Brown, a 2004 Rogers graduate received a key to the city on Thursday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo native who followed his fashion dream received a special honor from his hometown.

Darryl Brown, a 2004 Rogers High School graduate received a key to the city on Thursday.

Brown is known for the Midwest Kids clothing line and he’s gone on to make styles that are known around the world, including clothes worn by Kanye West and Lebron James.

“I feel like this is just like, open the door and inspire others,” said Brown. “There are other kids, other peers who see this and hopefully light a fire under them, give them a push to keep it going.”

Brown will also be one of the speakers at this year’s MLK Unity Day celebration.

