Man charged with child pornography, solicitation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is being charged with child pornography and solicitation in federal court.

Conner Hendricks will appear in court Thursday.

He was indicted on December 20 for trying to engage in sexual activity with someone he thought was a 13-year-old boy, and distributing child pornography.

