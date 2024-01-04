13abc Marketplace
Contests
Military Greetings
Home Giveaway
Community Calendar
The Nine
Ohio Lottery
LBs Challenge

Man charged with child pornography, solicitation

Conner Hendricks
Conner Hendricks(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is being charged with child pornography and solicitation in federal court.

Conner Hendricks will appear in court Thursday.

He was indicted on December 20 for trying to engage in sexual activity with someone he thought was a 13-year-old boy, and distributing child pornography.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a shooting in the 2400 block of Broadway in Toledo on Dec. 28, 2023
Man killed in shooting on Broadway in Toledo, police say
Maumee hotel staff unexpectedly quits, walks out on customers Saturday
A man is dead after a crash on US-23 in Wood County on Dec. 29, 2023.
Findlay man dies after crashing into semi-truck in Wood Co. Friday afternoon
A local Fricker’s is apologizing after a family in Sylvania was served raw chicken.
Sylvania Fricker’s serves extremely raw chicken, offers apology and refund to family
Ohio Statehouse
New Ohio laws taking effect

Latest News

On Jan. 4 around 2:04 a.m., Toledo Police were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Sylvania Ave....
Car crashes into building at Sylvania & Lewis, passenger’s foot stuck under tire
The MLK Experience will take place from Jan. 12 through Jan. 15.
City of Toledo announces 2024 MLK Experience, Unity Day celebration
Porsha Wilson is charged with felonious assault weapon or ordnance, a second-degree felony.
Toledo woman accused of running husband over twice with car to ‘eliminate him’ convicted on tampering charge
A Jeep was pulled from Hecklinger pond in Toledo on Jan. 4, 2023.
Abandoned Jeep pulled from Toledo pond
Still tracking light weekend snow, ahead of a more powerful system early next week. Here's the...
1/4: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast