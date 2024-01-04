Mancy’s Ideal closing its doors on Monroe St.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mancy’s Ideal has announced that it’s Monroe St. location in the Hobby Lobby Plaza will be closing its doors for good.

On Jan 4, the restaurant announced on Facebook that after careful consideration, the Mancy family decided to not renew the lease for the establishment and that their doors will be closing on Jan. 13.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our exceptional staff whose hard work and “big smiles” made every visit to Mancy’s Ideal memorable,” said Mancy’s Ideal in a Facebook post. “To our loyal patrons, we extend our gratitude for your support of Mancy’s Ideal. Your patronage at Mancy’s Ideal and all of our restaurants is the only reason we are entering our 103rd year in business in our beloved community.”

According to the restaurant, the entire staff at the Monroe St. location has been offered positions at other restaurants.

