New Ney fire station breaks ground

NEY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ney-Washington Township Fire Department is looking to make a big move… just down the road.

Fire trucks double parked and close to the interstate. Just some of the issues with the current fire station in Ney.

President of Washington Township Trustees Gary Crites said, “125 year old building and it’s time for an upgrade. I mean to keep our volunteer fire department happy and to continue to get recruits we need this building.”

Mil Lanzer General Contractors in Napoleon accepted the more than $800,000 bid.

Crites said, ”It cost us more than what we thought the COVID crisis is what got us in trouble with pricing but I think we’re going to get the biggest bang for our buck.”

The project now moving forward.

Crites said, ”Here in the last few weeks, had to move some dirt and got some progress going so hopefully we’ll have it up they claim by August.”

While the pandemic initially put a pause on this project. Crites says it’s worth the wait.

So what happens to the old fire station once the new fire station is built? Crites says he’s unsure.

